Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $642,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.07. 23,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,626. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.82.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

