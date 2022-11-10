Finning International Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTT. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.22.

FTT opened at C$30.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. Finning International has a one year low of C$23.46 and a one year high of C$40.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.89.

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson bought 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,265.50. In other Finning International news, Director Christopher William Patterson purchased 1,125 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,265.50. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,184.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

