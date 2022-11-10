Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi Sells 800 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,184.82.

Shares of FTT opened at C$30.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$40.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

FTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.22.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

