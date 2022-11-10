FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 5.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 2,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 589,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FINV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $398.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

