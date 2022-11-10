First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FCRD)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.43. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 80.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. On average, analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

