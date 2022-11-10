First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.43.

FSLR opened at $151.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in First Solar by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in First Solar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 879,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,613,000 after acquiring an additional 269,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

