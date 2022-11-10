First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Down 5.5%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.21. 1,460,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,706,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 77.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $52,000.

