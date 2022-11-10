First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 6,353.3% in October

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, an increase of 6,353.3% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 446.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FTA traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.53. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $73.31.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.