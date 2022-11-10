First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Up 302.0% in October

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 302.0% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE FEI traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 113,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

