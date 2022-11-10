First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAD traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $88.65 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

