First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. 79 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.19% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

