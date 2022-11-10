First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for First Watch Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $879.70 million and a P/E ratio of 297.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

