FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given New GBX 129 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 149 ($1.72) to GBX 129 ($1.49) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($1.90) to GBX 160 ($1.84) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.84) to GBX 130 ($1.50) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

FirstGroup Price Performance

Shares of FGROY remained flat at $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. FirstGroup has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

