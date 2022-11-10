Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.49. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 96,403 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $345.00 million, a PE ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

