Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.49. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 96,403 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $345.00 million, a PE ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.