Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $774.50 million-$775.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.56 million. Five9 also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $167.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 44.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $309,000.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.