Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $204-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.72 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. 2,476,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,477. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 44.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $309,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

