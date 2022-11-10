Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.96

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $10.41. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 44,116 shares changing hands.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
