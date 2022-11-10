FlatQube Price Hits $2.98 on Top Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $44.62 million and approximately $13,532.34 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00017139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00581805 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.71 or 0.30305296 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000324 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.94297864 USD and is down -7.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,807.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

