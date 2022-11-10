Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 7,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,009% from the average daily volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.
About Fletcher Building
Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.
Further Reading
