Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 45,380 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,380 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $444,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

