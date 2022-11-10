Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 654 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.