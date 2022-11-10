Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,764 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after buying an additional 399,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after buying an additional 104,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,047,000 after buying an additional 59,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

