Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.24. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

