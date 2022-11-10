Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 22,621 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961,000 shares of company stock worth $109,645,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Argus reduced their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

