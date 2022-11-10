Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.