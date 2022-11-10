Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,198 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

