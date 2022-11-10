Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 215 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,391. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average of $166.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $309.90. The company has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 263.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

