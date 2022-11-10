Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £151.47 ($174.40) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a £138 ($158.89) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a £110 ($126.66) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($158.89) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($148.53) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £143.45 ($165.17).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

FLTR stock traded up GBX 95 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching £115.60 ($133.10). 229,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,596. The stock has a market cap of £20.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($84.51) and a fifty-two week high of £125 ($143.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £105.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,451.92.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

