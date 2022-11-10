Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

FLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.12) to £135 ($155.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($156.59) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a £138 ($158.89) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a £110 ($126.66) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £141.80 ($163.27).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FLTR opened at £112.35 ($129.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,451.92. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($84.51) and a 12-month high of £125 ($143.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.48.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.