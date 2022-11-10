Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Flywire in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Flywire alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $41,928,545.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $359,460.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,606,953 shares of company stock valued at $67,039,303 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 616.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flywire by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.