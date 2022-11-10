Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $644.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 28.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

