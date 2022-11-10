Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.03.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $644.59 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
