Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of FORR opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 10.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 172.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

