Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 3,530 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.43. 376,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,693,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

