Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Nucor by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 4.0 %

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE traded up $5.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.33. 24,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,680. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

