Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.88% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $38,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

FNDE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,130. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

