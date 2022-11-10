Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 1,386 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.10. 73,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

