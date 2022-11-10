Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 15,642 Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRVR. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRVR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,699. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51.

