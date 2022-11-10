Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 15,642 Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRVR. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SRVR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,699. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (SRVR)
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.