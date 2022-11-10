Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Infosys by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Infosys by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,792,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 221,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,870. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

