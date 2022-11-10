Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

