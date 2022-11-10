Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 374 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,382. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

