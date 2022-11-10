Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 64,979 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,979 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.45. 71,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,197. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

