Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Lessened by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 254.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in FOX by 8.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

FOX Stock Up 2.7 %

FOXA stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.