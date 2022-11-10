Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.41 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.
FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.
Shares of FOXF stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
