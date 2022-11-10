Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.41 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.