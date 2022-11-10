Frank J. Dellaquila Sells 4,617 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.