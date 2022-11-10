Franklin Resources Inc Buys 40,694 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 40,694 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $169,693.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,935,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,432,615.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 55,596 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $230,723.40.

On Monday, October 31st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 65,118 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $279,356.22.

On Friday, October 28th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 64,406 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $273,725.50.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $302,460.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,966.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $153,325.04.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74.

On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $213,312.32.

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $243,355.00.

Shares of BEN opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

