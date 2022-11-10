Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Buys $137,342.50 in Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $137,342.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $308.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $396,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

