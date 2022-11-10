Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Buys $137,342.50 in Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $137,342.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 7.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $308.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.