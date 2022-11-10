Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $7.59 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00579827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.72 or 0.30202268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,222,333,898 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

