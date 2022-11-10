Frax Price Index Share Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and $164,395.48 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00006737 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,152.30 or 0.29564855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

