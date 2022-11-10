Frax Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.77 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $12.77 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,222,333,898 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

