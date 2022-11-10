FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.39

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and traded as high as $30.68. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 6,478 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $228,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in FS Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

